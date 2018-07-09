Erdogan set to be sworn into supercharged executive presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to be sworn in for his second term as head of state on Monday, taking on sweeping new powers that have been condemned by opponents as autocratic.

The inauguration in Turkey’s parliament after Erdogan's stunning election victory last month will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace attended by dozens of world leaders marking the transition to the new executive presidency system.

The changes in the political system, agreed in a controversial 2017 constitutional referendum, mark one of the most radical shifts in modern Turkish history. Erdogan’s presidential powers under his second term in office include a direct appointment of cabinet ministers and other public officials.

The inauguration comes just days after the sacking of more than 18,000 state employees, part of a purge that began after a failed July 2016 coup attempt. Critics have warned that the new constitution allocates unbridled power in the presidency.

“He’ll do whatever he likes. Constitutions have checks and balances. The critics of this constitution say it has virtually no checks at all,” explained FRANCE 24’s Jasper Mortimer, reporting from Ankara. “Critics say the fundamental flaw of his move from parliamentary to executive presidency is that there is no separation of power. Erdogan remains leader of his party, which is the largest in parliament and which, with its ally, holds a majority in parliament. So, Erdogan controls the legislature. Erdogan also controls the judiciary.”

All eyes on foreign and finance ministry picks

The Turkish president is also set to appoint a new streamlined cabinet on Monday, with all eyes set on Erdogan’s picks for foreign and finance ministers.

“Erdogan definitely controls foreign policy, but the character of the foreign minister can soften Erdogan’s edges,” explained Mortimer.

Amid investor concerns about the independence of Turkey’s central bank, which has been struggling to contain inflation and a plummeting currency, the finance ministry post will also be closely monitored, said Mortimer. “The question is whether Mehmet Şimşek, the financial whiz-kid, who has been in the cabinet, will be finance minister. If he is not then the markets will be worried because he does know economics inside out. He is also known to oppose some of Erdogan’s eco policies and if he is dropped from cabinet, people will feel that the economy won’t be so well run.”

Turkey’s last prime minister

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will on Monday go down in history as the 27th and final holder of a post that has existed since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded modern Turkey, and whose origins date back to the Ottoman Empire.

Erdogan's ruling AK Party on Saturday has already nominated Yildirim as parliament speaker.

The guests at Monday’s ceremony at the presidential palace will include Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in a new sign of the warm ties between Ankara and Moscow.

Among 22 heads of state attending will be Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, regarded with disdain by Washington, but an ally of Erdogan, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Major challenges

Erdogan will face immediate and major challenges in his second term, posed by an imbalanced if fast-growing economy, and foreign policy tensions between the West and Turkey, a NATO member.

He has also pledged to end the state of emergency that has been in place since the failed July 2016 coup and has seen the biggest purge in the history of modern Turkey.

After the inauguration, Erdogan will immediately turn to foreign policy, visiting northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan, both traditional first ports of call for a newly elected Turkish leader.

He will then head to more challenging encounters at a NATO summit later this week in Brussels, where he will meet with US counterpart Donald Trump.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)

