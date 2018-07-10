Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph

Latest update : 2018-07-10
A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.
Archives
2018-07-09 Bryan QUINN
Spanish rosé passed off as French for years
A major scandal hits the European wine sector as a French investigation reveals that some 10 million bottles of Spanish rosé were passed off as French. Next, David Davis's sudden...
2018-07-06 Catherine BENNETT
US trade war with China kicks off with tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods
US tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods have officially come into effect, setting off a trade war between the two countries. Meanwhile, in the UK, PM Theresa May gathers her...
2018-07-05 Stephen CARROLL
Will French workers have to retire later?
A report from the French Senate has warned that the country needs to raise its retirement age above the current level of 62, in order to reduce the deficit in the pensions...
2018-07-04 Stephen CARROLL
Italian businesses fret over new government's labour reforms
Italian business groups say the new government's labour market reforms are a bad signal for the economy. The changes aim to cut the use of fixed-term contracts and increase...