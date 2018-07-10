International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph

Read more

ENCORE!

Haifaa al-Mansour: The director breaking boundaries for women in Saudi Arabia

Read more

FOCUS

Is autism becoming an asset in the workplace?

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Niger’s Alphadi on creating opportunities for Africa's young fashion designers

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Playing undead for a living in Indonesia

Read more

IN THE PRESS

France v Belgium: Frenemies or Foes?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia and Eritrea sign landmark declaration ending two decades of conflict

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Jumping ship

Read more

THE DEBATE

Cabinet crisis: Johnson, Davis resign over PM's Brexit plan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
BUSINESS DAILY

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-10

Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph

World Cup fever has a hold over France as "Les Bleus" prepare for their semi-final against Belgium. But could triumph in Russia lead to an economic boost? We try to answer that question by looking at past tournaments. Also, Angela Merkel warns of the dangers of trade conflict ahead of a key EU-China summit next week.

By Charles PELLEGRIN

Archives

2018-07-09 Bryan QUINN

Spanish rosé passed off as French for years

A major scandal hits the European wine sector as a French investigation reveals that some 10 million bottles of Spanish rosé were passed off as French. Next, David Davis's sudden...

Read more

2018-07-06 Catherine BENNETT

US trade war with China kicks off with tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods

US tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods have officially come into effect, setting off a trade war between the two countries. Meanwhile, in the UK, PM Theresa May gathers her...

Read more

2018-07-05 Stephen CARROLL

Will French workers have to retire later?

A report from the French Senate has warned that the country needs to raise its retirement age above the current level of 62, in order to reduce the deficit in the pensions...

Read more

2018-07-04 Stephen CARROLL

Italian businesses fret over new government's labour reforms

Italian business groups say the new government's labour market reforms are a bad signal for the economy. The changes aim to cut the use of fixed-term contracts and increase...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility