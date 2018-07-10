International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Goals and growth: The economic impact of World Cup triumph

Read more

ENCORE!

Haifaa al-Mansour: The director breaking boundaries for women in Saudi Arabia

Read more

FOCUS

Is autism becoming an asset in the workplace?

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Niger’s Alphadi on creating opportunities for Africa's young fashion designers

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Playing undead for a living in Indonesia

Read more

IN THE PRESS

France v Belgium: Frenemies or Foes?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia and Eritrea sign landmark declaration ending two decades of conflict

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Jumping ship

Read more

THE DEBATE

Cabinet crisis: Johnson, Davis resign over PM's Brexit plan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Liveblog: France take on Belgium in World Cup semi-final

© Hector Retamal, John Thys, AFP | This combination of pictures created on July 8, 2018 shows Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (L) on June 11, 2018 and France's forward Antoine Griezmann, on June 21, 2018.

Text by Tom WHEELDON

Latest update : 2018-07-10

With wunderkind striker Kylian Mbappé boosting morale, Les Bleus take on the Belgium side that so decisively beat Brazil. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the semi-final, kicking off at 8pm French time (GMT + 2).

After a slog through the group stage, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina and a coolly, competently executed 2-0 win over Uruguay, France are on the brink of the World Cup final as they take on Belgium in the last 4.

France have been turbocharged by the 19 year-old Mbappé, while the likes of midfielder N'Golo Kanté and centre-back Raphael Varane have provided defensive solidity.

Yet Roberto Martinez's side boast a strong lineup, with Kevin De Bruyne as the consummate playmaker, and Romalu Lukaku and Eden Hazard offering world-class attacking talent.

The team that felled the great favourites, Brazil, with stunning tactical acumen will be a tough challenge for Les Bleus.

Date created : 2018-07-10

  • WORLD CUP

    France beat Uruguay 2-0, advance to World Cup semi-finals

    Read more

  • WORLD CUP

    Boosted by wunderkind Mbappé, France take on Suarez’s Uruguay

    Read more

  • SPORT

    France take on Argentina in clash of the underperformers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility