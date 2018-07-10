Liveblog: France take on Belgium in World Cup semi-final

With wunderkind striker Kylian Mbappé boosting morale, Les Bleus take on the Belgium side that so decisively beat Brazil. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the semi-final, kicking off at 8pm French time (GMT + 2).

After a slog through the group stage, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina and a coolly, competently executed 2-0 win over Uruguay, France are on the brink of the World Cup final as they take on Belgium in the last 4.

France have been turbocharged by the 19 year-old Mbappé, while the likes of midfielder N'Golo Kanté and centre-back Raphael Varane have provided defensive solidity.

Yet Roberto Martinez's side boast a strong lineup, with Kevin De Bruyne as the consummate playmaker, and Romalu Lukaku and Eden Hazard offering world-class attacking talent.

The team that felled the great favourites, Brazil, with stunning tactical acumen will be a tough challenge for Les Bleus.

