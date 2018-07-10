International News 24/7

 

Sports

Live Special: France's semi-final clash with Belgium

© AFP | France and Belgium's fans supporting their team during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-10

Can Les Bleus beat their fraternal foe for a place in the final? Watch FRANCE 24’s live analysis ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium, starting at 7:10pm Paris time (GMT +2).

Date created : 2018-07-10

  • SPORT

    World Cup: France say Thierry Henry in 'wrong camp' ahead of Belgium clash

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Fraternal foes: France and Belgium in World Cup showdown

    Read more

