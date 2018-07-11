Latest update : 2018-07-11
Video: Humanitarian corridor to Italy brings hope to Eritrean refugees
Amid the hardline approach to immigration from Italy's new government, we look at one initiative giving refugees safe and legal passage to Europe. A group of Italian NGOS have set up a humanitarian corridor between Ethiopia and Italy. These NGOs identify potential candidates in refugee camps in Ethiopia, many of whom originally come from Eritrea. The scheme is financed by the Italian Episcopal Conference and has already helped hundreds of refugees. Our Rome correspondent reports.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin