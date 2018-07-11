International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Brett Kavanaugh: US Supreme Court to take another rightward shift

FOCUS

Paris synagogue bombing case remains unsolved, 38 years on

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Privacy challenges: Is 2018 a turning point for keeping data safe online?

BUSINESS DAILY

Irish Ryanair pilots walk out over low pay, poor working conditions

IN THE PRESS

From France '98 to Generation Mbappé: Les Bleus give new hope

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Battle for Deraa: Hundreds of Syrians stranded near Jordanian border

MEDIAWATCH

World Cup football: It's not coming home

THE DEBATE

With allies like these... Trump guns for Germany at NATO Summit

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-11

Video: Humanitarian corridor to Italy brings hope to Eritrean refugees

Amid the hardline approach to immigration from Italy's new government, we look at one initiative giving refugees safe and legal passage to Europe. A group of Italian NGOS have set up a humanitarian corridor between Ethiopia and Italy. These NGOs identify potential candidates in refugee camps in Ethiopia, many of whom originally come from Eritrea. The scheme is financed by the Italian Episcopal Conference and has already helped hundreds of refugees. Our Rome correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin

By Natalia MENDOZA

Archives

2018-07-12 Shirli SITBON

Paris synagogue bombing case remains unsolved, 38 years on

On October 3, 1980, a bomb exploded in front of a Paris synagogue, killing four people and injuring dozens more. The attack sent shockwaves across the country. The sole suspect -...

2018-07-10 FRANCE 2

Is autism becoming an asset in the workplace?

In California, companies are recruiting more and more people with autism, particularly those with Asperger syndrome. Their specific skills are increasingly sought after in...

2018-07-09 Access Asia

Parallel justice: How India's traditional councils are failing women

In India, traditional councils made up of village elders - known as Panchayats - have no judicial power but wield immense influence in local communities. Their role is being...

2018-07-06 Africa

The fall of an empire: Gupta family faces justice in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed corrupt practices for the country's economic problems. Since taking office earlier this year, he has been a man on a mission -...

