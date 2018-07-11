International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Brett Kavanaugh: US Supreme Court to take another rightward shift

Read more

FOCUS

Paris synagogue bombing case remains unsolved, 38 years on

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Privacy challenges: Is 2018 a turning point for keeping data safe online?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Irish Ryanair pilots walk out over low pay, poor working conditions

Read more

IN THE PRESS

From France '98 to Generation Mbappé: Les Bleus give new hope

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Battle for Deraa: Hundreds of Syrians stranded near Jordanian border

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

World Cup football: It's not coming home

Read more

THE DEBATE

With allies like these... Trump guns for Germany at NATO Summit

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Special Coverage: Croatia beat England to meet France in World Cup final

© Darren Staples, Reuters | Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, on July 11, 2018.

Video by Mark OWEN

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-12

Croatia advance to Sunday's World Cup final after beating England 2-1 in extra-time in Moscow. Watch FRANCE 24’s live analysis of Wednesday's game by clicking on the player above.

Date created : 2018-07-11

  • WORLD CUP

    England dare to dream but Croatia to be sternest test yet

    Read more

  • WORLD CUP

    France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach World Cup final - as it happened

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility