ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-13

Tom Cruise and 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' bring espionage franchise to Paris

It's his sixth time warding off planetary disaster, but agent Ethan Hunt shows no sign of letting up. Tom Cruise's character is back with daredevil stunts and spy-centred intrigue in the latest instalment of the film series, much of which takes place in the city of lights. FRANCE 24's Eve Jackson caught up with him and the rest of the cast on a picturesque red carpet here in the French capital.

Also on the show, we sit down with the singer bringing Brazilian favela funk to the world, as Anitta spreads her sound to a global audience.

By Eve JACKSON , Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR

2018-07-12 Eve JACKSON

The must-see exhibitions of the summer

We check out the top exhibitions to see this summer. Olivia Salazar-Winspear takes us from internationally renowned Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei's exhibition in the...

2018-07-11 Eve JACKSON

Film show: Getting thrills with just an iPhone

Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about Steven Soderbergh’s mental health thriller "Unsane", filmed entirely on an iPhone. Other releases include "Dogman," "John...

2018-07-10 Eve JACKSON

Haifaa al-Mansour: The director breaking boundaries for women in Saudi Arabia

The first female filmmaker from Saudi Arabia speaks to Eve Jackson about the parallels between her experience as an aspiring artist in a conservative Muslim country and Mary...

2018-07-09 Richelle HARRISON PLESSE

Beninese diva Angélique Kidjo reimagines iconic Talking Heads disc 'Remain in Light'

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. Tireless activist. A firecracker who sets global stages alight. Beninese powerhouse diva Angélique Kidjo is all these things and for her...

