Latest update : 2018-07-13
Tom Cruise and 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' bring espionage franchise to Paris
It's his sixth time warding off planetary disaster, but agent Ethan Hunt shows no sign of letting up. Tom Cruise's character is back with daredevil stunts and spy-centred intrigue in the latest instalment of the film series, much of which takes place in the city of lights. FRANCE 24's Eve Jackson caught up with him and the rest of the cast on a picturesque red carpet here in the French capital.
Also on the show, we sit down with the singer bringing Brazilian favela funk to the world, as Anitta spreads her sound to a global audience.