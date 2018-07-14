International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

2018-07-13 21:47 EYE ON AFRICA

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump rocks the boat in UK

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

World Cup Grand finale; Donald Trump blindsides Theresa May; Erdogan's family business

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Ooh la la: Love and dating in France

Read more

ENCORE!

Tom Cruise and 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' bring espionage franchise to Paris

Read more

FOCUS

How sports therapy is helping wounded Syrians

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Portugal: Eucalyptus trees under fire

Read more

REPORTERS

Central African Republic: The way of the warlord

Read more

#TECH 24

Is the future of film interactive?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Groenewegen wins second consecutive stage at Tour de France

© Marco Bertorello, AFP | Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen (C) celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Germany's Andre Greipel (R) to win the eighth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Dreux and Amiens.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-14

Dylan Groenewegen won a second consecutive stage at the Tour de France when he sprinted to the finish on Saturday, and Greg Van Avermaet kept the overall lead for a fifth consecutive day.

Dutch rider Groenewegen beat Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria to the line to win Stage 8 in more than four hours.

Four-time winner Chris Froome remained over a minute behind Van Avermaet, a support rider for BMC top rider Richie Porte.

The mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Dreux to Amiens comes before the three-week races faces one of its most difficult legs when it hits the treacherous cobblestones.

Sunday's Stage 9 will take riders over 15 cobbled paths scattered along 21.7 kilometers of the 156.5-kilometer course from Arras to Roubaix, near the Belgian border.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-14

  • SPORT

    Tour de France: Groenewegen powers past sprint rivals to win longest stage

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Tour de France: Martin triumphs on uphill finish, Van Avermaet still in yellow

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Tour de France: Sagan scores second stage win, Van Avermaet retains yellow

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility