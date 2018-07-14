International News 24/7

 

Sports

Kerber stuns Serena Williams to take Wimbledon title

© Glyn Kirk, AFP | US player Serena Williams returns against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at Wimbledon, July 14 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-14

Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.

It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's US Open.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-14

