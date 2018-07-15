International News 24/7

 

Sports

Djokovic beats Anderson to win his fourth Wimbledon championship

© Oli SCARFF / AFP | Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winners the trophy after beating South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in their men's singles final match.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-15

Novak Djokovic was back to his brutal best as he beat South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) to win the Wimbledon men's singles title for the fourth time on Sunday.

The Serb was back roaring into the skies in triumph as he captured a 13th Grand Slam title to end a 25-month barren run at the slams.

After being kept on court for almost 11 hours during his last two wins over defending champion Roger Federer and John Isner, fatigue finally caught up with Anderson on Sunday as he failed in his bid to become the first South African man to win the Wimbledon title.

Djokovic had also spent more than five hours to subdue Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals but he relied on his supreme levels of fitness to outlast Anderson, with the South African netting a service return on match point.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-15

