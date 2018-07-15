Live: France revels in Les Bleus' World Cup victory
Latest update : 2018-07-15
France players held manager Didier Deschamps aloft as jubilant celebrations erupted throughout the country, after the team beat Croatia in the World Cup final. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for coverage of reactions to Les Bleus' win.
- Croatia's talismanic midfielder and captain Luka Modric has won the World Cup's Golden Ball, awarded to the player voted the best of the tournament.
- France's electrifying 19 year-old striker Kylian Mbappé was voted best young player of the tournament.
- Deschamps has become only the third manager -- after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and West Germany's Franz Beckenbauer -- to win the World Cup as both a player and coach.
- Les Bleus' victorious players shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, their own President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian leader Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic before getting their hands on the Jules Rimet.
Date created : 2018-07-15