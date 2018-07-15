International News 24/7

 

Sports

Live: Follow the World Cup final as France faces Croatia

© Jewel Samad, AFP |

Text by Tom WHEELDON

Latest update : 2018-07-15

France are taking on Croatia in a much-anticipated World Cup final that saw a goal for each side in the first 30 minutes of play and a 2-1 lead for Les Bleus after a penalty kick. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog below.

  • France and Croatia go head-to-head in the World Cup final in Moscow, with Les Bleus seeking their second title in 20 years. Croatia will be going for their first-ever World Cup victory.
  • Both teams go into Sunday’s final with the same starting line-ups as for their semi-final wins, over Belgium for France and England for Croatia.
  • With a population of only 4 million, Croatia is the smallest country to reach a World Cup final since Uruguay back in 1950. Zlatko Dalic’s team now have a chance to seek revenge against France after losing 2-1 to Les Bleus in the 1998 semi-finals in Paris, where Dalic travelled to watch that World Cup as a fan. Croatia have never beaten France in five matches.
  • France coach Didier Deschamps is hoping to become only the third person to win the trophy as both a player and manager. Striker Kylian Mbappé, whose two goals helped to send the Argentines home earlier in the tournament, would be only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final – after Brazil legend Pele in 1958.

Click below to follow the World Cup final on the FRANCE 24 live blog:

