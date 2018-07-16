International News 24/7

 

Sports

Live: Les Bleus return to France after World Cup triumph

© Franck Fife, AFP | France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-16

France's World Cup heroes return home after their victorious campaign in Russia. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Date created : 2018-07-16

  FRANCE

    France's Macron can thank his lucky stars, again, after World Cup triumph

    Read more

  WORLD CUP

    Vive la France – and a whole host of other nations

    Read more

  FRANCE - WORLD CUP

    New to France, migrants cheer on World Cup victory

    Read more

