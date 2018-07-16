Les Bleus 2018: The new 'tsars' of world football

Latest update : 2018-07-16
2018-07-13 Solange MOUGIN
Donald Trump's 'verbal grenade' to Theresa May
IN THE PAPERS - Friday, July 13: We take a look at the explosive interview that Donald Trump gave to British tabloid The Sun. We also see how the “special relationship” between...
2018-07-12 Dheepthika LAURENT
From France '98 to Generation Mbappé: Les Bleus give new hope
IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, July 12: It's been twenty years to the day since France won their first World Cup and the papers are full of nostalgia! They're also full of comparisons...
2018-07-11 Dheepthika LAURENT
'On est en finale!' French papers ecstatic as Les Bleus reach World Cup final
IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, July 11: The French papers are ecstatic (commiserations to the Belgians) after Les Bleus book their spot in the World Cup final. We take a closer look...
2018-07-10 Dheepthika LAURENT
France v Belgium: Frenemies or Foes?
IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, July 10: More Brexit chaos for Theresa May as Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary. Is he planning a secret bid for power? And, it's D-Day for...