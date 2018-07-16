International News 24/7

 

FIFA takes home revenue of over €5 billion from World Cup

Les Bleus 2018: The new 'tsars' of world football

Maltese foreign minister: ‘We need to implement legal paths of migration into Europe’

Eurogroup chief Centeno: ‘We need to an end what seems to be a trade war’

Trump rocks the boat in UK

World Cup Grand finale, Donald Trump blindsides Theresa May, Erdogan's family business

Is the future of film interactive?

2018-07-13 21:47 EYE ON AFRICA

Ooh la la: Love and dating in France

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-16

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, July 16: Many French football fans are still partying hard after Les Bleus became World Champions yesterday, beating Croatia 4-2. We take you through the epic, memorable front pages, as well as some fun on social media.

By Dheepthika LAURENT

2018-07-13 Solange MOUGIN

Donald Trump's 'verbal grenade' to Theresa May

IN THE PAPERS - Friday, July 13: We take a look at the explosive interview that Donald Trump gave to British tabloid The Sun. We also see how the “special relationship” between...

2018-07-12 Dheepthika LAURENT

From France '98 to Generation Mbappé: Les Bleus give new hope

IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, July 12: It's been twenty years to the day since France won their first World Cup and the papers are full of nostalgia! They're also full of comparisons...

2018-07-11 Dheepthika LAURENT

'On est en finale!' French papers ecstatic as Les Bleus reach World Cup final

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, July 11: The French papers are ecstatic (commiserations to the Belgians) after Les Bleus book their spot in the World Cup final. We take a closer look...

2018-07-10 Dheepthika LAURENT

France v Belgium: Frenemies or Foes?

IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, July 10: More Brexit chaos for Theresa May as Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary. Is he planning a secret bid for power? And, it's D-Day for...

