Europe

Pussy Riot members charged for World Cup final protest

© Mladen Antonov, AFP | A pitch invader, a member of the Russian protest-art group Pussy Riot, is escorted by stewards during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-16

Authorities in Moscow have charged members of the punk protest group Pussy Riot with "violation of spectators' rights" and illegally wearing police symbols when they ran onto the field during the World Cup final.

The Interfax news agency reported late Sunday that the four could face penalties of up to 11,500 rubles ($185) or 160 hours of community service.

Three men and a woman dressed in police uniforms interrupted the title match between France and Croatia early in the second half at Moscow's 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium. The interruption was seen by Russian President Vladimir Putin from his VIP box and by international broadcast audiences watching one of the world's most viewed sporting events.

Pussy Riot issued statements on social media calling for the curtailing of policing powers and other reforms in Russia. The group has antagonized Putin for years and members have served time in prison for staging various high-profile protests.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-16

