International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Street party, not a wake: Croatian football fans welcome home team

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

UK looks to calm Brexit fears at Farnborough Airshow

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: Army denies reports of missing soldiers after Boko Haram attacks

Read more

FOCUS

Despite economic blockade and corruption scandals, Qatar prepares for its 2022 World Cup

Read more

ENCORE!

Beatmaker & singer Estère brings her musical melting pot to Afropunk Paris

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Iran water shortages, street art in Yemen, and more

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Maltese foreign minister: ‘We need to implement legal paths of migration into Europe’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

FIFA takes home revenue of over €5 billion from World Cup

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Les Bleus 2018: The new 'tsars' of world football

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Ivory Coast's Ouattara launches new umbrella party

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara speaks during the founding of the RHDP party on July 16, 2018, in Abidjian.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-17

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Monday made clear he will not seek re-election in 2020 as he launched a new umbrella party that he said would help ensure continuity.

The move will turn the Houphouetists Rally for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), currently the ruling coalition, into a formal party.

Named in honour of the country’s founding leader, the party held its constitutive assembly Monday at a luxury hotel in Ivory Coast’s economic capital Abidjan, adopting the new party’s statutes unanimously after one hour of debate.

Ouattara ran unopposed as its leader.

The new party groups Ouattara’s own Rally of Republicans (RDR) with the Union for Democracy and Peace (UDPCI), which has six MPs in parliament, as well as figures from other parties.

But one coalition member, the Democratic Party (PDCI), refused to go under the RHDP umbrella, having demanded that the party field a sole candidate from the Democrats’ ranks in the 2020 vote.

The RDR rejected the demand, even though the PDCI supported Ouattara in his 2010 and 2015 presidential runs.

However, some PDCI stalwarts agreed to join, of whom about a dozen were named ministers during a cabinet reshuffle just last week.

Speaking to the assembly on Monday, Ouattara made an appeal to PDCI leader Henri Konan Bedie, saying: “We must stay together,” recalling past victories won thanks to unity, notably during a post-election crisis in 2010-11.

Ouattara, 76, drew thunderous applause when he said: “We must work, president Bedie and I, to transfer power to a new generation in 2020.”

The comments laid to rest speculation over whether Ouattara would seek re-election despite a two-term limit under the constitution.

Bedie, who is 84 and served as president of the former French colony from 1993 to 1999, has not revealed his intentions.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-17

  • IVORY COAST

    Video: Ivorians celebrate Feast of Assumption in world's largest church

    Read more

  • Ivory Coast

    Ivorian defence minister announces deal with mutinous soldiers – again

    Read more

  • IVORY COAST

    Ivory Coast president reshuffles government following soldier mutiny

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility