Trump reverses Russia remarks, saying he misspoke at Putin summit

© Nicholas Kamm, AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks about his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the White House on July 17, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-17

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he misspoke at a Helsinki summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, claiming he had meant to say he saw no reason why it was not Russia that interfered in the 2016 US election.

Grappling with a torrent of criticism over his performance at the summit,Trump told reporters at the White House that he had full faith and support for US intelligence agencies and accepted their conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

"The full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies – I have a full faith in our intelligence agencies," Trump said in remarks preceding a meeting with House of Representatives Republicans about possible future tax cuts.

He said Russian actions had no impact on the outcome of the vote and the administration would work aggressively to protect the November 2018 congressional elections.

Standing alongside Putin at the news conference in Helsinki on Monday, Trump was asked if he believed US intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia interfered in the election in an effort to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump said he was not convinced it was Moscow.

"I don't see any reason why it would be," Trump said. "President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-07-17

