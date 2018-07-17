International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: Army denies reports of missing soldiers after Boko Haram attacks

Read more

FOCUS

Despite economic blockade and corruption scandals, Qatar prepares for its 2022 World Cup

Read more

ENCORE!

Beatmaker & singer Estère brings her musical melting pot to Afropunk Paris

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Iran water shortages, street art in Yemen, and more

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Maltese foreign minister: ‘We need to implement legal paths of migration into Europe’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

FIFA takes home revenue of over €5 billion from World Cup

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Les Bleus 2018: The new 'tsars' of world football

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Eurogroup chief Centeno: ‘We need to an end what seems to be a trade war’

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump rocks the boat in UK

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

US arrests suspected Russian agent with ties to NRA

© AFP (file photo) The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-17

A 29-year-old Russian woman has been arrested for conspiring to influence US politics by cultivating ties with political groups including the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun rights lobby.

Mariia Butina, whose name is sometimes spelled Maria, was arrested in Washington on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday, the Justice Department said.

Butina was charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Russia "by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics," it said in a statement.

Her arrest was announced as President Donald Trump flew back from Helsinki to Washington, following an inaugural summit with Vladimir Putin at which he was accused of failing to stand up to the Russian leader over electoral meddling.

The Justice Department said Butina had broken US law by not disclosing to US authorities that she was acting on behalf of the Russian government.

Butina had close ties to a "Russian official" who was not identified in the charging documents but who has been widely reported to be a Russian politician named Alexander Torshin, it said.

An ally of Russian leader Putin, Torshin is currently a senior official with Russia's central bank and a former top Russian lawmaker.

He is one of a number of senior Russian officials subject to US sanctions.

The Justice Department said Butina carried out her activities in the United States at the direction of the "Russian official."

It said Butina and the official sought to develop relationships with US politicians to create "back channel" lines of communications that could be "used by the Russian Federation to penetrate the US national decision-making apparatus."

Ties with NRA

Among the relationships forged by Butina were ties with a "gun rights organization," which again was not identified but which is widely reported to be the NRA, a strong ally of the Republican Party.

Butina was a gun rights activist with a Russian group called the Right to Bear Arms and Torshin has long touted his connections with the NRA according to US media.

The announcement of Butina's arrest comes three days after 12 Russian intelligence operatives were indicted by a US grand jury for hacking Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party.

The charges were drawn up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is looking into Russian interference in the November 2016 vote and whether any members of Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow.

Trump on Monday again denied any collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin and appeared to accept Russian denials of any meddling in US elections following his summit with Putin.

Putin also rejected claims by US intelligence agencies that Russia had interfered in the 2016 US presidential vote.

The New York Times reported that during the 2016 election campaign Butina had twice tried to broker secret meetings between Trump and Putin.

The charges against Butina were brought by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and not by the Special Counsel.

Trump, who is not named in any of the documents charging Butina, also repeated on Monday that he considers the Mueller probe a "witch hunt."

Besides the 12 Russian intelligence agents, Mueller's team has indicted 13 Russians and three companies for allegedly interfering in the presidential vote.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been charged with money laundering and other crimes, while former national security adviser Michael Flynn has admitted lying to the FBI.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-17

  • USA - RUSSIA

    At historic summit, Trump refuses to confront Putin

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    US Justice Dept. indicts 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking 2016 election

    Read more

  • USA

    Paul Manafort accused of witness tampering in Russia probe

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility