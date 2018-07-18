International News 24/7

 

UN warns of 'conspiracy of complacency' in fighting HIV/AIDS

Champions du monde! What Les Bleus' World Cup win means for France

'Nation-state' bill sparks controversy in Israel

Young women in China go under the knife to improve job prospects

Film show: Why we love 'Ant-man and the Wasp'

Brussels to slap $5 billion fine on Google

Eurogroup chief Centeno: 'We need to put an end to what seems to be a trade war in the making'

Gender questions take centre stage at Avignon’s theatre festival

Mandela commemorations: Barack Obama honours Madiba's legacy

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-07-18

Champions du monde! What Les Bleus' World Cup win means for France

France erupted with joy on July 15 when Les Bleus beat Croatia in the World Cup final. It's a big deal for any country to win the World Cup, but it felt particularly special in France. The victory was a real boost for a country that's still reeling from repeated terrorist attacks. At last, there was a reason to take to the streets to celebrate France, in all its diversity.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-07-12 Florence VILLEMINOT

Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!

The Tour de France is the biggest free sporting spectacle in the world. First organized in 1903, the so-called "Grande Boucle" is held primarily during the month of July and...

Read more

2018-07-05 Florence VILLEMINOT

Are the French really bad drivers?

French people have the reputation of being pretty reckless behind the wheel, but how true is that stereotype? Despite regular traffic violations, the number of deaths on French...

Read more

2018-06-29 Florence VILLEMINOT

Parlez-vous français? The ins and outs of the French language

In this episode of French Connections Plus, we explore the ins and outs of the French language. Once the language of diplomacy, French is still influential around the world,...

Read more

2018-06-21 Florence VILLEMINOT

Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football

With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and...

Read more

