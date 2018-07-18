Latest update : 2018-07-18
Champions du monde! What Les Bleus' World Cup win means for France
France erupted with joy on July 15 when Les Bleus beat Croatia in the World Cup final. It's a big deal for any country to win the World Cup, but it felt particularly special in France. The victory was a real boost for a country that's still reeling from repeated terrorist attacks. At last, there was a reason to take to the streets to celebrate France, in all its diversity.
