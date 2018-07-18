French court rejects lawsuit by victims of 2015 Paris attacks

A Paris court on Wednesday ruled that the French state was not responsible for failing to avert the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks, dismissing a legal complaint by survivors of the massacre and relatives of the victims.

The Paris administrative court said it had found no evidence of a failure to adequately monitor the attackers prior to the attacks, noting that the coordinated gun and bomb attacks had been planned outside France.

The court also said that the police were not at fault for failing to provide extra security at the Bataclan concert hall, citing the lack of credible intelligence about an imminent threat to the venue.

France’s worst-ever terrorist incident, the attacks on the Bataclan and other Paris venues killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more.

Bataclan survivor recounts night of horror in graphic novel

Last month, a group of survivors and families of victims filed a second complaint to find out why French soldiers stationed near the Bataclan were told not to intervene when gunmen stormed the venue.

>> Read more: Bataclan terror victims demand: Who gave soldiers order 'not to enter'?

During the two-hour-long siege by jihadist militants, eight soldiers standing near the concert hall as part of the “Sentinelle” anti-terror policing operation were ordered not to use their weapons.

In 2016, a parliamentary probe pointed to a lack of coordination and confusing lines of authority that had slowed down the security forces’ response as the attack unfolded.

The government later clarified the rules of engagement for its military in similar situations.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-18