UN warns of 'conspiracy of complacency' in fighting HIV/AIDS






An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-18

As the UN's HIV/AIDS agency UNAIDS publishes its annual report, FRANCE 24 sat down with Michel Sidibé, its Executive Director. Sidibé discussed the progress made in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic but also the challenges that remain, particularly in terms of prevention. He also reacted to the sexual harassment allegations hanging over his former deputy at UNAIDS, Luiz Loures.

>> On France24.com: PrEP pill to prevent HIV remains little known in France

By James ANDRE

Archives

2018-07-12 Marc PERELMAN

'Official US position, confirmed by Trump: Crimea is Ukrainian', Poroshenko says

At this week’s NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman he was “certain” that US President Donald Trump would not negotiate on...

2018-07-11 Annette YOUNG

The art of 'adulting': Why do so many of us struggle to grow up?

Annette Young meets Pamela Druckerman, New York Times columnist and Paris-based author whose latest book looks at why we struggle with growing up. After the mammoth success of...

2018-07-09 Asia-pacific

ICRC chief: 'Long way to go' until Rohingya refugees can return to Myanmar

Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke to FRANCE 24 from Geneva following a visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Maurer described the...

2018-07-05 Claudy SIAR

Migration 'not just a security issue,' says France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said a new vision of Africa that reflects the continent's vitality is necessary to tackle Europe's migration crisis, in an exclusive interview on...

