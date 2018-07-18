International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Mandela commemorations: Barack Obama honours Madiba's legacy

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump backtracks on Russian meddling

Read more

THE DEBATE

Collusion? Backlash after Trump praises Putin in Helsinki

Read more

FOCUS

Is French oak under threat?

Read more

ENCORE!

Questions of gender take centre stage at Avignon’s theatre festival

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Street party, not a wake: Croatian football fans welcome home team

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

UK looks to calm Brexit fears at Farnborough Airshow

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria: Army denies reports of missing soldiers after Boko Haram attacks

Read more

FOCUS

Despite economic blockade and corruption scandals, Qatar prepares for its 2022 World Cup

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Maria Butina, alleged Russia spy, indicted by US grand jury

© STR / AFP | Maria Butina speaks on October 8, 2013 during a press conference in Moscow.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-18

A U.S. grand jury returned an indictment against a Russian woman on Tuesday, and added a charge accusing her of acting as a Russian government agent while developing ties with American citizens and infiltrating political groups.

Maria Butina, who studied at American University in Washington and is a founder of the pro-gun Russian advocacy group Right to Bear Arms, was charged in a criminal complaint on Monday with conspiracy to take actions on behalf of the Russian government.

Tuesday's grand jury indictment added a more serious charge of acting as an agent of the Russian government, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum five-year prison term. Butina has not been charged with espionage or with being a member of a Russian intelligence service.

She was arrested on Sunday and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department said. Robert Driscoll, an attorney for Butina, said she was not a Russian agent.

Butina is accused of operating at the direction of a high-level official of the Russian Central Bank who was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, the Justice Department said.

Court records did not name the official. Butina has appeared in numerous photographs on her Facebook page with Alexander Torshin, the deputy head of Russia's Central Bank who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April.

>>> Read more: My lunch with alleged Russian spy Maria Butina <<<

A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters that Butina worked for him as an assistant. Other media reported on a business relationship between Butina and Torshin.

Torshin did not reply to a request for comment on Monday and the Russian Central Bank declined to comment.

The Justice Department said in its complaint that Butina worked with two unnamed U.S. citizens and the Russian official to try to influence American politics and infiltrate a pro-gun rights organization.

The complaint did not name the group, however photos on her Facebook page showed that she attended events sponsored by the National Rifle Association. The NRA did not reply to a request for comment.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-18

  • USA - RUSSIA

    My lunch with alleged Russian spy Maria Butina

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    US arrests suspected Russian agent with ties to NRA

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump reverses Russia remarks, saying he misspoke at Putin summit

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility