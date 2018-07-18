International News 24/7

 

Africa

In Mandela address, Obama cites French World Cup champs as model of diversity

© Odd Andersen, AFP | France players who started in the 2018 World Cup final pose for the team photo prior to the match against Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-18

Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday singled out the African heritage of many players in France’s World Cup-winning football team in a speech paying tribute to Nelson Mandela.

Speaking in Johannesburg to mark 100 years since Mandela’s birth, Obama said that embracing diversity “delivers practical benefits since it ensures that a society can draw upon the energy and skills of all... people".

“And if you doubt that, just ask the French football team that just won the World Cup because not all these folks look like Gauls to me, they are French, they are French,” he stressed with a smile.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in Sunday’s final in Moscow, with a team featuring many players of African heritage.

>> Read more: French football team score a win on the pitch and social media

Of the 23 players in the French squad, around two-thirds are of Arab or African descent.

Two of France’s goalscorers against Croatia have African roots: Paul Pogba’s parents are from Guinea while Kylian Mbappé’s parents are Cameroonian and Algerian.

>> Reportage: New to France, migrants cheer on World Cup victory

Of the players who started in the final, Samuel Umtiti was born in Cameroon, Blaise Matuidi’s parents are Angolan and Congolese, N’Golo Kanté’s parents are Malian while Raphaël Varane’s father is from the Caribbean island of Martinique which, as an overseas department and region, is part of France.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-18

