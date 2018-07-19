International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Trump's Helsinki summit with Putin causes outrage in US

Read more

ENCORE!

On the red carpet with Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd

Read more

FOCUS

Spain's strawberry farms from hell

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

UK book exports could be harmed by Brexit

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Ortega, enough!'

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Greece's new chapter: Athens prepares to exit bailout programme

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tears and champagne as commercial flights resume between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

UN warns of 'conspiracy of complacency' in fighting HIV

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Nicaragua: Another descent into dictatorship?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Ethiopia names first ambassador to Eritrea in 20 years

© Michael Tewelde, AFP | Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki celebrate the reopening of the Eritrean embassy in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa on July 16, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-19

Ethiopia has appointed an ambassador to Eritrea for the first time in 20 years, state-affiliated media reported Thursday, the latest in a series of dizzying peace moves between the neighbours.

The announcement follows a flurry of diplomacy between the former enemies that included visits between their leaders and the first commercial flights between their capitals in two decades.

"Redwan Hussein has been appointed as Ethiopia's ambassador to Eritrea -- the first for 20 years, the foreign ministry said," according to Ethiopia's state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki reopened his country's embassy in Ethiopia on Monday during a three-day official visit to Addis Ababa.

However there has been no report of the reopening of the Ethiopian embassy in Asmara.

Once a province of Ethiopia, Eritrea voted to leave in 1993 after a bloody, decades-long independence struggle.

Ethiopia and Eritrea expelled each others' envoys at the start of a 1998-2000 border war that killed around 80,000 people.

Relations remained frozen after Ethiopia declined to accept a 2002 United Nations-backed border demarcation, leading to years of cold war between the two countries.

>> Video: Border residents hopeful for lasting peace accord

Last month, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Ethiopia would accept the demarcation and cede land to Eritrea. However, it has not yet announced the withdrawal of troops from the area.

Abiy has pursued an aggressive reform agenda since taking office in April, including making peace with Eritrea, releasing jailed dissidents and liberalising parts of the economy.

After declaring his intention to make peace on June 5, events have moved at breakneck speed.

Abiy visited Asmara a month later, announcing the normalisation of diplomatic and economic ties, and on July 9, the two leaders signed a joint declaration declaring the end of the war.

On Wednesday two packed Ethiopian Airlines flights became the first commercial services to link Asmara and Addis Ababa for two decades.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-19

  • ERITREA - ETHIOPIA

    As ties thaw, Eritrea reopens embassy in Ethiopia

    Read more

  • ETHIOPIA - ERITREA

    Ethiopia, Eritrea sign statement declaring end of war

    Read more

  • ETHIOPIA - ERITREA

    Video: Border residents hopeful for lasting Eritrea-Ethiopia peace accord

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility