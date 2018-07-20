I want your sax: France's love affair with jazz

Latest update : 2018-07-20
How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.
2018-07-19 Eve JACKSON
On the red carpet with Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd
Eve Jackson joins the stars of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" at the film's red carpet premiere in Paris alongside a special guest: a real-life ant.
2018-07-18 Eve JACKSON
Film show: Why we love 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week's film news including "My Favourite Fabric," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "The Last Movie."
2018-07-17 Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR
Gender questions take centre stage at Avignon’s theatre festival
Olivia Salazar-Winspear swaps her Parisian studio for the sunshine of the South of France, with a special edition of Encore! from France’s foremost performing arts event. For its...
2018-07-16 Richelle HARRISON PLESSE
Beatmaker & singer Estère brings her musical melting pot to Afropunk Paris
New Zealander-Cameroonian producer and singer-songwriter Estère fuses indie-soul, poetic pop and modern RnB to create a unique style she dubs “electric blue witch-hop”. She talks...