Macron aide Benalla, filmed striking May Day protester, to be fired

Emmanuel Macron has decided to fire the bodyguard caught on camera hitting a May Day protester after “new facts” emerged about the alleged misdemeanour, his office said on Friday. The aide has also been detained for questioning by police.

“New facts that could constitute misdemeanour by Alexandre Benalla were brought to the president’s attention,” an official at the Élysée Palace, the office of the French presidency, told Reuters.

A video released this week shows Benalla manhandling and striking a demonstrator while wearing a police helmet, even though he is not an officer.

Paris prosecutors also said Benalla has been detained for questioning in the assault inquiry, where he also faces charges of impersonating a police officer.

A source close to the inquiry said three police officers have also been suspended on suspicion they provided Benalla with surveillance footage of the May 1 demonstration in an attempt to prove his innocence.

“He is suspected of receiving material from the police he was not authorised to have,” the Élysée told Agence France-Presse.

Lawmakers have launched a commission of inquiry as a second video of the incident emerged, in which Benalla is also seen violently wrestling a young woman to the ground.

Benalla was punished with a two-week suspension without pay in May and later transferred to another post, but the incident was not reported to prosecutors.

