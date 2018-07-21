International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

New high speed railway threatens Kenyan wildlife

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegalese court convicts 13 people in country's first mass terrorism trial

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's bodyguard scandal grows

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump invites Putin to Washington, France celebrates the World Cup, Macron's first scandal, Nicaragua's crackdown

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

A closer look at France's World Cup victory

Read more

ENCORE!

I want your sax: France's love affair with jazz

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela's collapse

Read more

FOCUS

Knife crime on the rise in London

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Nicaraguans 'betrayed' by Ortega, says Bianca Jagger

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Spanish rider Fraile wins 14th stage of Tour de France

© Jeff Pachoud, AFP | Spain's Omar Fraile celebrates a he crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Mende on July 21, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-21

Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 14th stage of the Tour de France by bursting from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb in the Massif Central on Saturday.

Geraint Thomas in the yellow jersey, second-placed Chris Froome, and the other overall contenders were in a pack some 20 minutes behind and had not finished yet.

Fraile had time to celebrate before crossing the line, finishing six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe, the Frenchman wearing the polka-dot jersey awarded to the Tour's best climber.

Jasper Stuyven of Belgium finished third, also six seconds back, and three-time world champion Peter Sagan came fourth.

It was the first career victory at the Tour for Fraile, who rides for the Astana team.

The hilly 188-kilometer (117-mile) route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende in the Massif Central passed through the Ardeche gorges, which features cave paintings dating back some 36,000 years.

Stage 15 on Sunday from Millau to Carcassonne is another hilly leg before the race's second rest day on Monday. Then come the Pyrenees and a possibly decisive individual time trial in the penultimate stage before the traditional finish in Paris next weekend.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-21

  • SPORT

    Slovakia's Sagan wins 13th Tour de France stage

    Read more

  • CYCLING

    Geraint Thomas extends Tour lead with Alpe d'Huez win

    Read more

  • TOUR DE FRANCE

    Degenkolb wins three-man sprint to take Stage 9 of the Tour de France

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility