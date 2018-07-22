International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

New high speed railway threatens Kenyan wildlife

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegalese court convicts 13 people in country's first mass terrorism trial

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's bodyguard scandal grows

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump invites Putin to Washington, France celebrates the World Cup, Macron's first scandal, Nicaragua's crackdown

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

A closer look at France's World Cup victory

Read more

ENCORE!

I want your sax: France's love affair with jazz

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela's collapse

Read more

FOCUS

Knife crime on the rise in London

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Nicaraguans 'betrayed' by Ortega, says Bianca Jagger

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French tobacco shops ‘ready’ for legalisation of cannabis

© Loïc Venance, AFP | A tobacco shop sign in the western French city of Nantes on March 21, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-22

As the French government re-examines the country’s obscure laws on cannabis use, tobacco shops are already looking to corner the market if the drug is legalised.

“We’re for the recreational use of cannabis if it’s legalised. And we’re ready to sell it in our tobacco shops”, Philippe Coy, president of the Confederation of Tobacco Shops, told French newspaper Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday.

In mid-June, French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn announced that the government would re-examine the country’s drug laws, which allow for the sale of cannabis-derived products as long as they contain less than 2 percent THC (the main active ingredient).

The legal loophole has been exploited by a growing number of entrepreneurs in France, who have opened coffee shops selling “legal cannabis” products. Two venues, however, were forced to close in Paris last month under a law that prohibits the “transport, possession, offer or transfer, acquisition or use of narcotics”.

The recent confusion surrounding France’s cannabis laws have reignited calls for the drug's legalisation. Sensing a lucrative business opportunity, Coy said he had approached Buzyn with a proposal that would grant tobacco shops the right to sell cannabis products.

“On June 18th, I suggested to the health minister that we go even further by becoming the number-one reference network for cannabis, if it is one day legalised in France”, Coy said.

“If cannabinoids and, more generally, cannabis are authorised, we want to have a presence in the market. We’re even asking for exclusivity. We are in transition because cigarette sales are in a decline. So we have to seize any opportunity”, Coy concluded.

Although Buzyn has said that she supports the use of medical marijuana, she has been categorical in her opposition to recreational use of the drug.

“I am never hostile to something that can relieve pain… but I am against the legalisation of cannabis because I think it is a dangerous and toxic substance, which can lead to major cognitive problems in young people, as well as road accidents”, Buzyn told French radio RTL in June.

Date created : 2018-07-22

  • FRANCE

    France to issue on-the-spot fines for cannabis use

    Read more

  • France

    France looks to soften laws against cannabis use

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Call for legalisation reignites cannabis debate in France

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility