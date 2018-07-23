International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

New high speed railway threatens Kenyan wildlife

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegalese court convicts 13 people in country's first mass terrorism trial

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's bodyguard scandal grows

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump invites Putin to Washington, France celebrates the World Cup, Macron's first scandal, Nicaragua's crackdown

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

A closer look at France's World Cup victory

Read more

ENCORE!

I want your sax: France's love affair with jazz

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela's collapse

Read more

FOCUS

Knife crime on the rise in London

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Nicaraguans 'betrayed' by Ortega, says Bianca Jagger

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Cuba recognises 'market economics' in new constitution

© Yamil Lage / AFP | A woman walks past a sign advertising a mobile phone repair workshop in Havana, on June 18, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-23

Cuba's National Assembly on Sunday adopted a new constitution that would recognize market economics yet keep the Communist Party firmly in control of the economy and the ship of state.

It will be voted on in a national referendum later this year.

"After it's put to discussion and voted on, Cubans will be more united in their defense of the revolution," said President Miguel Diaz-Canel, wrapping up the two-day session.

The president underscored that "every Cuban can freely express his or her opinions... on a constitutional text reflecting the present and future of the nation."

Yet those opinions can't be voiced in a multiparty system. Article 224 reaffirms the socialist character of the Cuban political system, and the "guiding role of the one and only Communist Party."

On the economic front, Cubans are reassured that "property is socialist and belongs to all people, while the economy is state-led."

Ideologically, the constitution does drop a text saying that its goal was achieving a Communist society.

Cash-strapped Cuba has been under a US embargo for over four decades. Its main economic partner is now crisis-plagued Venezuela.

So Havana -- short on food, fuel and locally made goods -- is keen to get new partners to take a chance on investing in the Caribbean nation of 11 million, even though it staunchly opposes too much concentration of wealth in too few hands domestically.

The constitution recognizes private property and the market economy, as well as encourages foreign investments. But capitalism as known around the world remains a dirty word.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-23

  • CUBA-VENEZUELA

    On first foreign visit, Cuban leader vows 'unconditional' support for Maduro

    Read more

  • CUBA

    Raul Castro to lead Cuba's Communist Party until 2021

    Read more

  • CUBA

    Miguel Diaz-Canel, the face of post-Castro Cuba

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility