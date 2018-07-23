International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Heavy fighting in Somalia after al-Shabaab militants target military base

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Emmanuel Macron incommunicado over 'Benalla Affair'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's bodyguard scandal: Who knew what about may day violence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Kasabian & Bastille headline Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'No evidence that refugee flows per se have brought insecurity', UNHCR says

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Train tickets for young people: Building a new Europe, or simply free holidays?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

G20 calls for more dialogue on escalating trade disputes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Can sport be apolitical? Mezut Ozil quits German team over Erdogan photo

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iran foreign minister Zarif tweets back at Trump: 'BE CAUTIOUS!'

© Atta Kenare, AFP | Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a meeting with a group of economists in the capital Tehran on July 16, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-23

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back on Monday at threats from US President Donald Trump on Twitter, warning him to "BE CAUTIOUS!"

Mimicking Trump's bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran's leaders the previous day, Zarif wrote: "UNIMPRESSED ... We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!

Zarif was responding to Trump's tweet on Sunday, in which he warned: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day warning Washington not to "play with the lion's tail" and that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".  

"The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago," Zarif said of Trump's tweet.

"And Iranians have heard them -- albeit more civilised ones -- for 40 yrs."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-23

  • USA - IRAN

    Pompeo compares Iran leadership to 'mafia' in verbal attack

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Anti-US protests in Iran after Trump withdraws from nuclear deal

    Read more

  • IRAN

    US says Iran nuclear inspections must go on, despite withdrawal from deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility