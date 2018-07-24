International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Transgenders, a cricket star & Benazir Bhutto's son: Pakistan's election hopefuls

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google parent firm shrugs off EU fine with advertising boost

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Heavy fighting in Somalia after al-Shabaab militants target military base

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Emmanuel Macron incommunicado over Benalla scandal

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's bodyguard scandal: Who knew what about May Day violence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Kasabian & Bastille headline Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'No evidence that refugee flows per se have brought insecurity', UNHCR says

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Train tickets for young people: Building a new Europe, or simply free holidays?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Multiple explosions rock Afghan capital Kabul

© Wakil Kohsar, AFP file picture | Afghan policemen arrive near the site of suicide car bomb attack targeting foreign forces in Kabul on March 2, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-24

At least three people were wounded after several rockets were fired into Kabul on Tuesday, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack on the Afghan capital.

"Three rockets were fired on Kabul city from an unknown direction and... hit residential areas near the mountains in PD5 (police district)," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

Three civilians were wounded in the attacks and police have been deployed to find the launch site, Stanikzai added.

An AFP reporter heard what appeared to be a fourth explosion, but that could not be immediately confirmed by police.

The rocket attacks came two days after a suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing at least 23 people, including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar. A further 107 people were wounded.

Sunday's attack was claimed by the Islamic State group (IS), which said it had targeted Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, who returned to Kabul after more than a year in exile.

Scores of government officials, political leaders and supporters had gone to the airport to welcome home Dostum, a powerful ethnic Uzbek leader and former warlord.

Dostum was unharmed in the attack, his armoured vehicle having already whisked him away when the bomber struck.

Ordinary Afghans have borne the brunt of the grinding 17-year war that has turned Kabul into one of the most dangerous places in the country for civilians.

Militant attacks and suicide bombs were the leading causes of civilian deaths in the first half of 2018, a recent UN report showed.

The total number of civilians killed was 1,692, the highest number for the period since the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began keeping records in 2009.

Another 3,430 people were wounded, the report said.

Suicide bombs and "complex" attacks that involve several militants accounted for 1,413 casualties -- 427 deaths and 986 injuries -- up 22 percent from a year earlier.

If that trend continues, the figure will top the 2017 full-year record of nearly 2,300 casualties.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-24

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Afghan Vice President Dostum escapes deadly attack upon return from exile

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Gunmen attack education department in eastern Afghan city

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Taliban kill 30 Afghan soldiers in first major attack since ceasefire

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility