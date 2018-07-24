International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Ziggy Marley: 'We have to rebel for love'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Transgenders, a cricket star & Benazir Bhutto's son: Pakistan's election hopefuls

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google parent firm shrugs off EU fine with advertising boost

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Heavy fighting in Somalia after al-Shabaab militants target military base

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Emmanuel Macron incommunicado over Benalla scandal

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's bodyguard scandal: Who knew what about May Day violence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Kasabian & Bastille headline Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'No evidence that refugee flows per se have brought insecurity', UNHCR says

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

DR Congo officially declares end to Ebola outbreak

© Junior D. Kannah, AFP | Health workers operate within an Ebola safety zone in the Health Center in Iyonda, near Mbandaka, on June 1, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-24

Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry on Tuesday declared an end to an Ebola outbreak believed to have killed 33 people, after 42 days with no new cases.

The outbreak, first detected in northwest Congo in April, was dealt with rapidly by the World Health Organisation and Congolese authorities, including the deployment of an experimental vaccine given to over 3,300 people.

That helped contain the impact of the virus even when it reached the city of Mbandaka. With a population of 1.5 million, it has frequent air and river links to Congo's sprawling capital Kinshasa.

Ebola causes hemorrhagic fever and vomiting and is spread through direct contact with body fluids. An outbreak in West Africa which peaked in 2014 killed at least 11,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

"I declare from this day... the end of the Ebola ...epidemic in Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo," Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said in a statement.

An Ebola outbreak is normally declared over once 42 days have passed since blood samples from the last confirmed case test negative for the second time.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-24

  • AFRICA

    West African states join efforts to launch battle against root crop 'Ebola'

    Read more

  • Democratic Republic of Congo

    DR Congo: 'If Ebola is properly monitored, you can put out the flames very quickly'

    Read more

  • DR CONGO

    DR Congo to start vaccinating against Ebola after four new cases

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility