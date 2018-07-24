International News 24/7

 

France

Macron breaks his silence on Benalla affair: 'The buck stops with me'

© Tatyana Zenkovich, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels on July 12, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-24

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to a growing political storm over a video showing his top bodyguard assaulting May Day protesters by saying he bore responsibility, lawmakers from his party said on Tuesday.

"I alone bear responsibility, they can come and get me. I answer to the French people," Macron, who has yet to speak on the crisis, was quoted as saying.

The lawmakers said on Twitter that the French leader had unexpectedly made the remarks at gathering of members of parliament from his party.

>> Read more: France's Benalla Affair: Timeline of of an Élysée Palace scandal

Macron is under fire in the biggest crisis of his tenure after footage emerged of the head of his security detail, Alexandre Benalla, hitting a male protester and dragging away a woman, while off duty and wearing a riot helmet and police tags.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-24

