International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Heavy fighting in Somalia after al-Shabaab militants target military base

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Emmanuel Macron incommunicado over 'Benalla Affair'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's bodyguard scandal: Who knew what about may day violence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Kasabian & Bastille headline Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'No evidence that refugee flows per se have brought insecurity', UNHCR says

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Train tickets for young people: Building a new Europe, or simply free holidays?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

G20 calls for more dialogue on escalating trade disputes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Can sport be apolitical? Mezut Ozil quits German team over Erdogan photo

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Nicaragua's Ortega refuses to step down despite bloodshed

© Marvin Recinos / AFP | Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega waves at supporters during celebrations of the anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in Managua on July 19, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-24

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega refused Monday to bow to protesters' demands that he step down, vowing in an interview with US television that he will see through his current term until 2021.

"Our electoral period ends with the elections of 2021, when we will have our next elections," he told Fox News, adding that he would not countenance opposition demands for early elections.

"To move up the elections would create instability, insecurity and make things worse," he said.

The 72-year-old leader, who has ruled Nicaragua for a total of 22 years since his Sandinista revolution toppled a US-backed dictator in 1979, declared that the deadly unrest rocking his country since April had ended.

"It's been a week now that the turmoil has stopped. Matters are becoming more normal in the country," he said.

He acknowledged that peaceful demonstrations for and against his government were ongoing.

The assertion that Nicaragua's turmoil was over followed lethal offensives by police and pro-government paramilitaries against protest hubs earlier this month.

Rights groups say nearly 300 people have died in the three months of violence.

Denials

Ortega rejected allegations that he controlled the pro-government paramilitaries seen acting in concert with the police.

He instead accused Nicaraguan political groups of heading rival anti-government militias, which he said had sought financing from drug traffickers and the United States. He accused those militias of killing "tens" of police officers in the unrest.

"None of the peaceful demonstrations" have been attacked, he said.

Ortega denied reports by protesters and priests that his forces shot dead two young men holed up in a Managua church that came under sustained fire on July 13 and 14.

"No Nicaraguan has died in any church. Not a single Nicaraguan has died in any church. That's false," Ortega said.

It was also wrong to say priests were being targeted, he said.

"There's not a single priest that we are persecuting," Ortega said, adding that he welcomed efforts by the Catholic Church to mediate talks between his government and opposition groups.

'Terrible lies'

The president also dismissed detractors' claims that he was intent on starting a ruling dynasty by making his wife, Rosario Murillo, his vice president in 2016.

"It never occurred to me to set up a dynasty," he said. "My wife, it's the first time ever she's been vice president."

Ortega said he was speaking to Fox News after years of refusing interviews with foreign media because he wanted the United States to show Nicaragua "respect."

"The history of our relations with the United States has been painful. I don't want to repeat it," he said, criticizing a resolution against Nicaragua that US lawmakers were reported to be preparing.

He also hit out at what he called "a campaign of lies, terrible lies to try to hurt the image of Nicaragua and of its government."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-24

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua's Ortega-Murillo power couple toppled a dynasty – only to form another

    Read more

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua police seize control of rebel stronghold of Masaya

    Read more

  • NICARAGUA

    Nicaragua protesters vow to keep up fight as death toll mounts

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility