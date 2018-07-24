International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Transgenders, a cricket star & Benazir Bhutto's son: Pakistan's election hopefuls

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google parent firm shrugs off EU fine with advertising boost

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Heavy fighting in Somalia after al-Shabaab militants target military base

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Emmanuel Macron incommunicado over Benalla scandal

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's bodyguard scandal: Who knew what about May Day violence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Kasabian & Bastille headline Lollapalooza Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'No evidence that refugee flows per se have brought insecurity', UNHCR says

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Train tickets for young people: Building a new Europe, or simply free holidays?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Tear gas fired as farmers' protest halts Tour de France

© Jeff Pachoud, AFP | Gendarmes remove haystacks placed by farmers to block the race the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-24

Four-time champion Chris Froome was among several riders who had their eyes treated for tear gas on Tuesday when police moved in to clear a farmer's protest that briefly brought the 16th stage of the Tour de France to a standstill.

Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 26 kilometres (16 miles) into the day's ride from Carcassone as farmers demonstrated against a cut in state aid.

Among the riders affected by the tear gas was Team Sky's overall leader Geraint Thomas, who was pictured rubbing his nose following the incident.

Television images showed Tour de France medical officers handing out eye drops to riders including green jersey points leader Peter Sagan.

The 218km stage with a finish in Bagneres-de-Luchon and featuring two first category climbs in the Pyrenees restarted at 12:36 pm (1036 GMT) after an interruption lasting around 10 minutes.

This year's Tour de France has been marked by a series of incidents on the sidelines of the race including abuse directed at Team Sky and its leader Chris Froome.

Amid a general feeling of suspicion surrounding Sky and their sheer domination of the race, Froome has been spat at and manhandled, Thomas has been booed off the podium and some of Sky's staff have also faced abuse.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

Date created : 2018-07-24

  • SPORT

    Tour de France: Froome ready to give up yellow jersey dream for teammate Thomas

    Read more

  • TOUR DE FRANCE

    Danish newcomer Nielsen wins 15th stage of Tour de France

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Spanish rider Fraile wins 14th stage of Tour de France

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility