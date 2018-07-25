Juncker, Trump agree to work on lowering US-EU trade tariffs

US President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday announced a series of joint steps to defuse an escalating row between the two trading blocs.

"We made a deal today," Juncker told reporters following talks with Trump at the White House. "We have identified a number of areas on which to work together."

Declaring a "new phase" in relations, Trump said the US and EU had agreed to "work together toward zero tariffs" on non-auto industrial goods while the EU would import more American natural gas and soybeans.

Trump also said they would "resolve the steel and aluminum tariffs" while Juncker said the sides would hold off on introducing any new tariffs while talks proceed.

“We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods,” Trump told reporters at the White House, with Juncker by his side.

“We will also work to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products, as well as soybeans,” Trump said.

Trump had threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, a move that would hit European carmakers like BMW and Volkswagen hard, as well as Japanese and South Korean car companies.

In response, European leaders had warned that they were ready to introduce tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump went through with his plans for levying new duties on car imports.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)

