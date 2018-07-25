International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

US farmers to get $12 billion in aid over trade disputes

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo announces end of Ebola outbreak

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron breaks silence and accepts responsibility for 'Benalla scandal'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ivanka Trump to close namesake brand

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's all-caps diplomacy: Tensions rise in war of words with Iran's Rouhani

Read more

FOCUS

Vegan activism: What's the beef?

Read more

ENCORE!

Ziggy Marley: 'We have to rebel for love'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Transgenders, a cricket star & Benazir Bhutto's son: Pakistan's election hopefuls

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Google parent firm shrugs off EU fine with advertising boost

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

IS group blamed as suicide attacks in southern Syria kill dozens

© Mohamad Abazeed, AFP | A picture taken on June 21, 2018, shows people fleeing as smoke plumes rise from regime bombardment in Al-Hirak in southern Syria's Deraa province.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-25

Syrian state media say 27 people have been killed in a suicide attack in the country's south, blaming the bombing on militants from the Islamic State (IS) group.

The state SANA news agency says the Wednesday morning attack happened in the province of Sweida.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a series of what appeared to be suicide blasts in the southern province killed 32 people, including the attackers. The different tolls could not immediately be reconciled.

The rare attacks in Sweida coincide with a government offensive in southern Syria, where troops are fighting an IS-affiliated group near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights area and other areas in the south.

Government forces have previously retaken territories controlled by the rebels in the border area and are now fighting militants there.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-25

  • ISRAEL - SYRIA

    Israel shoots down Syrian jet as Assad forces reach Golan Heights

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Syrian government lambasts evacuation of White Helmets as 'criminal'

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Thousands evacuate two besieged pro-regime towns in Syria

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility