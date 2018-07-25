International News 24/7

 

Middle East

US pastor placed under house arrest pending trial in Turkey

© France 24 screen grab.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-25

Turkey's official news agency says an American pastor imprisoned for nearly two years on terror and espionage charges will be put under house arrest as his trial continues.

Anadolu news agency said Wednesday Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, a 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina would continue to be remanded at his house.

The case has strained ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States. President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded his release.

Brunson was arrested in December 2016. He faces up to 15 years in prison for "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups" in reference to outlawed Kurdish militants and the network of a U.S-based Muslim cleric blamed for a failed coup attempt, and an additional 20 years for espionage.

Brunson strongly denies the charges.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-25

  • TURKEY - USA

