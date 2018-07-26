International News 24/7

 

Asia-pacific

'Firework device' explodes outside US embassy in Beijing

© Greg Baker, AFP | Chinese police stand outside the US embassy in Beijing on July 26, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-26

A suspected "firework device" exploded outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday wounding the 26-year-old male suspect and no one else, police said.

The embassy, in a separate statement, described the device as a bomb. It said police had responded but did not offer further details. Police said only the suspect was wounded, suffering an injury to his hand.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said earlier police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese citizens.

On weekdays, large queues of visa applicants form outside the embassy, which sits in a busy corner of the city hosting numerous diplomatic installations as well as hotels and shops.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Date created : 2018-07-26

