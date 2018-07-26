International News 24/7

 

Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments

Markets breathe sigh of relief over EU-US trade truce

Designer Nadia Atique on modest fashion and football

Zimbabwe's opposition will not boycott vote despite fraud worries

Hashtag anger at Macron's 'Let them come and get me'

Pakistan votes: Can a new prime minister solve the nation's problems?

Imran Khan vs Shabaz Sharif: Pakistan's tight election race

Film show: 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', 'Under the Silver Lake' & 'The Wild Pear Tree'

The Lovely Louise: First 'test tube' baby turns 40

Latest update : 2018-07-26

Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments

Built 400 years ago, the Palace of Versailles is one of France's most iconic monuments. Eight million people come to visit it every year. A symbol of King Louis XIV's absolute monarchy, Versailles was designed to both impress and seduce. It continues to play that role today – in tourism, diplomacy and business. Our team takes a closer look at one of France's most remarkable and enduring assets.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Emerald Maxwell.

By Florence GAILLARD , Julien CHEHIDA , Emerald MAXWELL

2018-07-25 Asia-pacific

Imran Khan vs Shabaz Sharif: Pakistan's tight election race

This Wednesday, Pakistanis went to the polls to elect a new parliament, this as the IS group claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed dozens of people near a polling...

2018-07-24 Karina CHABOUR

Vegan activism: What's the beef?

French butchers have asked for police protection to deal with an increase in violence by vegan groups. According to their union, about 50 butchers and fishmongers have been...

2018-07-23 Asia-pacific

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

For the past 33 years, Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist. He now looks set for re-election in a general election on Sunday. Freedom of speech is under...

2018-07-20 Europe

Knife crime on the rise in London

The homicide rate has surged in the British capital this year. On average, one person is now killed every three days in London. Murder victims are getting younger and often come...

