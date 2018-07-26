Latest update : 2018-07-26
Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments
Built 400 years ago, the Palace of Versailles is one of France's most iconic monuments. Eight million people come to visit it every year. A symbol of King Louis XIV's absolute monarchy, Versailles was designed to both impress and seduce. It continues to play that role today – in tourism, diplomacy and business. Our team takes a closer look at one of France's most remarkable and enduring assets.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Emerald Maxwell.