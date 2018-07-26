Latest update : 2018-07-26
Former WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade
A truce has been reached in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union – at least for now. Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker reached a deal of sorts at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday. But has a trade war actually been averted, and what's the future for trade relations between the world's major economies? Pascal Lamy, former head of the World Trade Organization, gives us his take.
>> On France24.com: Juncker, Trump agree to work on lowering US-EU trade tariffs
Produced by Narimène Laouadi and Morgane Minair.