THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-26

Former WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade

A truce has been reached in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union – at least for now. Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker reached a deal of sorts at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday. But has a trade war actually been averted, and what's the future for trade relations between the world's major economies? Pascal Lamy, former head of the World Trade Organization, gives us his take.

>> On France24.com: Juncker, Trump agree to work on lowering US-EU trade tariffs

Produced by Narimène Laouadi and Morgane Minair.

By Stephen CARROLL

