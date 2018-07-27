International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

Read more

ENCORE!

Hot picks from Paris: Tips for a cultural summer

Read more

FOCUS

So rich, but so poor: Why Iraq's protests began in oil-rich south

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

Read more

IN THE PRESS

US politician resigns over Sacha Baron Cohen prank show

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Can Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe vote be free and fair?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's former bodyguard 'tells his truths'

Read more

THE DEBATE

The heat is on: What lies behind the extreme weather conditions?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

War in Syria: Has Assad won?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-07-27

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

After three decades of silence, people in Zimbabwe are finally speaking out about the brutal civil war that followed independence. It’s no longer taboo to mention the ethnic massacres of the 1980s - even though President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who ousted Robert Mugabe last year, was head of the security services at the time. As survivors tell their horrific stories, young people discover their parents' suffering. Reconciliation may depend on how Zimbabwe comes to terms with its painful past.

Our reporters have been talking to the survivors of one of Zimbabwe’s most violent periods, a time when former president Robert Mugabe's forces brutally attacked fellow citizens. Between 1983 and 1985, the army carried out numerous massacres in the western region of Matabeleland. At the heart of the matter was a catastrophic falling-out between Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo, an erstwhile ally, before Mugabe became president in 1987.

Today the memory of that time is still all too vivid in the minds of survivors, and its legacy is ever-present in popular songs and even theatre. Meanwhile, bodies are finally being exhumed and examined so that families can find out what happened to their loved ones. FRANCE 24’s Caroline Dumay and Stefan Carstens report from Zimbabwe.

By Caroline DUMAY , Stefan CARSTENS

Archives

2018-06-29 Americas

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

More than 200 people have been killed in the unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping Nicaragua in recent months. In mid-April, plans for social security reform sparked protests and...

Read more

2018-07-20 Americas

Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela's collapse

Maracaibo is the second-largest city in Venezuela. Its residents face soaring inflation, widespread poverty and shortages. Under Hugo Chavez, Venezuela based its economy on oil...

Read more

2018-07-13 Africa

Central African Republic: The way of the warlord

In the war-torn Central African Republic, former rebels who mounted a coup in 2013 are now dreaming of independence. FRANCE 24’s reporters James André and Anthony Fouchard went...

Read more

2018-04-27 France

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Shrouded in mystery and prestige, the French Foreign Legion is just as feared by its enemies as it is envied by its allies. The legionnaires come from across the world, prepared...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility