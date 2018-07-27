So rich, but so poor: Why Iraq's protests began in oil-rich south

For the past three weeks, Iraq has been rocked by protests. They began in the southern province of Basra, home to over 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves, and quickly spread to the rest of the country. Despite Basra's oil wealth, people lack basic amenities such as clean water, electricity and waste management. They accuse the government of widespread corruption and are demanding sweeping changes.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's caretaker government responded by deploying security forces and shutting down social media.

The protests come at a critical time for Iraq, which is currently in the middle of a governance crisis. With the gruelling four-year war against the IS group finally over, Iraqis now expect the government to make good on its promises. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By Simona FOLTYN