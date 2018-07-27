International News 24/7

 

So rich, but so poor: Why Iraq's protests began in oil-rich south

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

US politician resigns over Sacha Baron Cohen prank show

Can Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe vote be free and fair?

Macron's former bodyguard 'tells his truths'

The heat is on: What lies behind the extreme weather conditions?

War in Syria: Has Assad won?

Ex-WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade

Here they go again: 'Mamma Mia' returns to the big screen

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-27

So rich, but so poor: Why Iraq's protests began in oil-rich south

For the past three weeks, Iraq has been rocked by protests. They began in the southern province of Basra, home to over 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves, and quickly spread to the rest of the country. Despite Basra's oil wealth, people lack basic amenities such as clean water, electricity and waste management. They accuse the government of widespread corruption and are demanding sweeping changes.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's caretaker government responded by deploying security forces and shutting down social media.

The protests come at a critical time for Iraq, which is currently in the middle of a governance crisis. With the gruelling four-year war against the IS group finally over, Iraqis now expect the government to make good on its promises. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By Simona FOLTYN

2018-07-26 Florence GAILLARD

Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments

Built 400 years ago, the Palace of Versailles is one of France's most iconic monuments. Eight million people come to visit it every year. A symbol of King Louis XIV's absolute...

2018-07-25 Asia-pacific

Imran Khan vs Shabaz Sharif: Pakistan's tight election race

This Wednesday, Pakistanis went to the polls to elect a new parliament, this as the IS group claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed dozens of people near a polling...

2018-07-24 Karina CHABOUR

Vegan activism: What's the beef?

French butchers have asked for police protection to deal with an increase in violence by vegan groups. According to their union, about 50 butchers and fishmongers have been...

2018-07-23 Asia-pacific

Cambodia's Hun Sen set for re-election after 33 years in power

For the past 33 years, Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist. He now looks set for re-election in a general election on Sunday. Freedom of speech is under...

