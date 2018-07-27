International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

US politician resigns over Sacha Baron Cohen prank show

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Can Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe vote be free and fair?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's former bodyguard 'tells his truths'

Read more

THE DEBATE

The heat is on: What lies behind the extreme weather conditions?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

War in Syria: Has Assad won?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Ex-WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade

Read more

ENCORE!

Here they go again: 'Mamma Mia' returns to the big screen

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Nicaragua in crisis: Residents torn between anger and fear

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Swedish woman hailed as hero for holding up flight carrying deported Afghan man

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

US-backed Kurdish alliance holds first talks with Assad regime in Damascus

© Delil Souleiman, AFP | Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk in the former Islamic State (IS) group stronghold of Raqqa on September 22, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-27

A US-backed Kurdish-led alliance is holding talks in Damascus for the first time on the future of the swathe of northern Syria under its control, an alliance official said on Friday.

Between them the Damascus government and the Syrian Democratic Forces control most of the country, after a series of Russian-backed victories over rebel groups in recent months saw the government reassert its authority in the south.

The delegation from the SDF's political wing is discussing the future of the autonomous administrations it has set up in areas of northern and northeastern Syria under its control, the alliance official said.

"A delegation from the Syrian Democratic Council is paying a first official visit to Damascus at the invitation of the government," the council's Arab co-chair Riad Darar said.

"We are working towards a settlement for northern Syria.

"We hope that the discussions on the situation in the north will be positive," Darar said, adding that they were being held "without preconditions".

The SDF controls more than 27 percent of Syrian territory, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.

It holds not only Kurdish-majority areas along the northern border with Turkey but also the Arab-majority city of Raqqa, made infamous by the Islamic State group as its former de facto Syrian capital.

SDF fighters captured the city with support from a US-led coalition last October in their most high-profile victory of the war.

The SDF has since lost the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwestern Syrian to Turkish-backed rebels, who have also threatened to seize other territory held by the alliance west of the Euphrates river.

Only intervention by Washington has prevented Turkish troops from seizing the hard-won town of Manbij from the SDF.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led alliance as a terrorist group because of its links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an outlawed rebel group that has been fighting Turkish troops since 1984.

Damascus too views Kurdish aspirations with suspicion and in late May President Bashar al-Assad threatened to resort to force if necessary to prevent SDF-held areas breaking away.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-27

  • SYRIA

    ‘The Americans should leave,’ says Assad, threatening force against Syrian Kurds

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Kurdish forces to withdraw from Syria’s Manbij under US-Turkey deal

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Kurd-Arab council ready for 'unconditional talks' with Syria regime

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility