International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali holds key elections amid security concerns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#ScrollFreeSeptember - a break from social media?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's bodyguard scandal; Imran Khan declares victory; Mezut Ozil exposes national identity crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Discovering Nîmes, the French Rome

Read more

FOCUS

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

Read more

ENCORE!

Hot picks from Paris: Tips for a cultural summer

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Egyptian court sentences top Muslim Brotherhood figures to death

© Khaled Desouki, AFP | Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (C), also known as Shawkan, is seen inside a soundproof glass dock during his trial in the capital Cairo on July 28, 2018.

Video by Ruth MICHAELSON

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-28

An Egyptian court sentenced 75 people to death on Saturday, including top figures of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in, state media reported.

The Cairo Criminal Court referred the sentences to the Grand Mufti - the country's top theological authority - for his non-binding opinion as is the norm in capital cases. Though non-binding, the formality gives a window of opportunity for a judge to reverse an initial sentence.

The sentences are subject to appeal.

Sentencing for more than 660 others involved in the case was scheduled for Sept. 8, the Al-Ahram news website reported. Those sentences, too, are subject to appeal.

Of the 75 defendants referred to the Mufti, 44 are jailed and 31 are at large. The court normally hands down the maximum sentence for fugitives but a re-retrial is typically held after they are caught.

The case involves a total 739 defendants, including the Muslim Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid. The charges range from murder to damaging public property. Neither Badie nor Abu Zeid were sentenced to death in this case.

The 2013 sit-in, in Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo, supported former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi who was militarily ousted following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule. Morsi hailed from the Brotherhood.

The sit-in was violently dispersed on Aug. 14, 2013. More than 600 people were killed. Months later, Egypt designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Egyptian authorities have since launched a severe crackdown on Brotherhood members and supporters, arresting many and trying them on terror-related charges.

Egyptian courts have held mass trials and handed down death sentences for hundreds of people, drawing international condemnation.

In 2014, an Egyptian judge sentenced 529 Morsi supporters to death before 492 were later commuted to life in prison. Death sentences were upheld for the remaining 37.

Rights groups have repeatedly criticized such mass sentencings in Egypt and called on authorities to ensure fair trials.

International rights groups also denounced the mass trial of the 2013 sit-in. Amnesty International described it in a statement last month as a "grotesque parody of justice" and called on authorities to drop all charges against those arrested for protesting peacefully.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-28

  • EGYPT

    Five years after Morsi, Egyptian economy strengthens amid oppression

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egypt's al-Sisi sworn in for second term amid unrest

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    Egypt court sentences ex-president Morsi for three years for insulting judiciary

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility