Asia-pacific

Ex-security aide to Macron says he betrayed president

This video grab taken from footage released by French television channel TF1 shows former top presidential security aide Alexandre Benalla, speaking during an interview on July 27, 2018 at the TF1 headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Video by Catherine VIETTE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-28

The former presidential security aide Alexandre Benalla at the center of a firestorm over his beating of a protester at May Day demonstration says that he committed "a form of betrayal" of his boss, French President Emmanuel Macron.

The identification 10 days ago of Alexandre Benalla as the man in a video acting violently toward a protester has swelled into a political crisis for Macron. Benalla was embedded with police as an observer that day.

In his first TV interview, Benalla told TF1 that he didn't feel he had committed a "reprehensible" act, but conceded his actions were "not the role of a collaborator" of the president who "has nothing to do with May 1."

"It's not an affair of state," he said.

French paper Libération published on Thursday an account of a second incident that took place at the same May Day protest.

A 23- and 24-year-old have filed charges that Benalla behaved violently towards them earlier in the day on May 1 at a demonstration near the Jardin des Plantes.

Among the charges Benalla now faces is "violence in a group".

In the TF1 interview, he described his actions as "vigorous" and the "reaction of a citizen" to "rioters", but denied hitting anyone.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-07-28

