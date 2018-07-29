International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali holds key elections amid security concerns

MEDIAWATCH

#ScrollFreeSeptember - a break from social media?

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's bodyguard scandal; Imran Khan declares victory; Mezut Ozil exposes national identity crisis

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Discovering Nîmes, the French Rome

FOCUS

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

REPORTERS

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

ENCORE!

Hot picks from Paris: Tips for a cultural summer

ACCESS ASIA

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

Africa

Mali votes in presidential election amid insecurity

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Security has been tightened in the Malian capital, Bamako, for Sunday’s vote.

Video by Frank Hersey

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-29

Voters in Mali are heading to the polls to select a president amid increasing attacks by extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Voters expressed concern about being targeted after al-Qaida's Mali branch warned against going to the polls. Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counterterror operations also have complicated what President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita hopes will be a victory giving him a second term.

Keita, who was elected in 2013, faces 23 candidates in the first round.

His main challenger, Soumaila Cisse, has criticized the president for not addressing Mali's rising insecurity.

>> As presidential vote nears, violence in central Mali goes overlooked

Several political parties have expressed doubts about a valid election after duplicate and fictitious polling stations were listed on the electoral commission's website. More than 8 million voters are registered.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-29

