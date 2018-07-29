International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali holds key elections amid security concerns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#ScrollFreeSeptember - a break from social media?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's bodyguard scandal; Imran Khan declares victory; Mezut Ozil exposes national identity crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Discovering Nîmes, the French Rome

Read more

FOCUS

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

Read more

ENCORE!

Hot picks from Paris: Tips for a cultural summer

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Zimbabwe's Mugabe emerges, rejects Mnangagwa in election

© Jekesai Njikizana, AFP | Former Zimbabwe president Mugabe addresses the media in Harare on July 29, 2018 during a surprise press conference on the eve of the country's first election since he was ousted from office last year.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-29

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe on Sunday emerged to address the nation for the first time since stepping down in November and just hours before Monday's historic election, declaring that "I will not vote for those who have illegally taken power."

In a slow and rambling address, the 94-year-old Mugabe spoke to reporters about the circumstances of his removal under military pressure and after a ruling party feud.

He was coy about endorsing a candidate ahead of the election in which the former deputy that he fired, President Emmerson Mnangagawa, faces a 40-year-old lawyer and pastor, Nelson Chamisa.

Mugabe, who has backed a new political party that is part of a coalition supporting Chamisa, said of him: "He seems to be doing well at his rallies."

And Mugabe added: "Whoever wins, we wish him well ... And let us accept the verdict."

Many in Zimbabwe knew no other leader but Mugabe, who led the country for 37 years and since independence from white minority rule in 1980. What began with optimism crumbled into repression, alleged vote-rigging, intimidation of the opposition, violent land seizures from white farmers and years of international sanctions.

The country hopes that a credible vote on Monday could get those sanctions lifted and bring badly needed investment for a collapsed economy. Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe confidante, has tried to recast himself as a voice for reform, inviting back Western dozens of election observers and pledging a free and fair vote.

"I have during all this time liked our return to conditionality, our return to legality, an environment in which our people are free," Mugabe told reporters.

But he blamed "evil and malicious characters" for his removal from power, which was met with a joyous outpouring in the capital, Harare, by thousands. He said he resigned to avoid "bloodshed."

While Mugabe, who has largely remained quiet in his Harare home since leaving power, spoke largely of the past, Zimbabweans are already impatient for the future - and Monday's vote.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-29

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe's president Mnangagwa unhurt after blast at campaign rally

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    'Panic' as Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears to back opposition

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe opposition leader and Mugabe rival Morgan Tsvangirai dies of cancer at 65

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility