France passes bill imposing fines for sexual harassment on the street

French lawmakers voted Wednesday to outlaw sexual harassment on the street, introducing fines of up to €750, and have classified sexual relations with a child under age 15 as rape resulting from an "abuse of vulnerability".

The lower house of the French parliament approved a sexual and gender-based violence bill on Wednesday. The Senate passed it on Tuesday.

The legislation classifies relations between an adult and a child under age 15 as rape resulting from an "abuse of vulnerability" if the victim lacked the ability to consent.

It also allows for fines of 90-750 euros ($105-$876) for gender-based harassment on streets and public transportation, and steps up sanctions for cyberstalking.

President Emmanuel Macron's government pushed for the changes in the wake of the #MeToo movement and said they would take effect in September.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-01