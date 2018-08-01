International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

French rap rivals' airport brawl

Read more

THE DEBATE

Facebook Scandal: US Company Deletes 'Inauthentic' Accounts

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iranian caricaturist Nasrin Sheykhi talks about her American experience

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Beyoncé's rumored Vogue cover: A show of black power?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple results boosted by more expensive iPhones

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Confusion and impatience after election in Zimbabwe

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US-China trade spat weighs on cherry imports

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French Twitter is in a flap over fakes

Read more

THE DEBATE

Street assault in France: Can fines stop sexual harassment of women?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France passes bill imposing fines for sexual harassment on the street

© Anne Pascale Reboul, AFP Archives | The Assemblé Nationale (lower house) building in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-01

French lawmakers voted Wednesday to outlaw sexual harassment on the street, introducing fines of up to €750, and have classified sexual relations with a child under age 15 as rape resulting from an "abuse of vulnerability".

French lawmakers have voted to expand the definition of child rape and to outlaw sex harassment on the street.

The lower house of the French parliament approved a sexual and gender-based violence bill on Wednesday. The Senate passed it on Tuesday.

The legislation classifies relations between an adult and a child under age 15 as rape resulting from an "abuse of vulnerability" if the victim lacked the ability to consent.

>> Exclusive: Marie Laguerre on being harassed, assaulted in viral video

It also allows for fines of 90-750 euros ($105-$876) for gender-based harassment on streets and public transportation, and steps up sanctions for cyberstalking.

President Emmanuel Macron's government pushed for the changes in the wake of the #MeToo movement and said they would take effect in September.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-01

  • FRANCE

    Video goes viral of woman harassed, assaulted on Paris street

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Foul play: Women reporting at World Cup confront harassment on air

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French lawmakers approve tough new bill on sexual harassment

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility