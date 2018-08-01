Video: Macron's asylum law set to pass, despite party divisions

French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial immigration and asylum bill is expected to be signed into law on Tuesday, despite arousing unprecedented opposition from his own party.

Despite the Senate’s rejection of the bill on Tuesday, the lower house, the National Assembly, has the final say. With Macron’s La République En Marche (LREM) holding an overwhelming majority, the bill is expected to pass easily.

However, it has exposed LREM’s internal divisions. For the first time, 11 of the party’s MPs abstained from voting, after the bill’s second reading on Thursday. One LREM lawmaker, Aina Kuric, voted against.

The legislation proposes to double the amount of time during which asylum seekers can be detained, from 45 to 90 days. It would also reduce the amount of time in which they can make an application, from 120 to 90 days.

Perhaps most controversially, the law would allow children of failed asylum seekers to still be held in detention, despite criticism from the European Court of Human Rights.

